Comments made in Beijing have raised concerns about the future of Hong Kong’s judicial independence. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong judges told they need ‘accurate understanding’ of Chinese constitution and its impact on city during Beijing trip
- Delegation led by Chief Justice Andrew Cheung given insight into roles by high-ranking official Yang Zhenwu
- Justices told they ‘exercise vital judicial function’ when it comes to safeguarding Hong Kong’s future
Hong Kong courts
