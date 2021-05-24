A local man has been sentenced to 34 months behind bars over his role in an unauthorised protest in February of last year. Photo: Felix Wong A local man has been sentenced to 34 months behind bars over his role in an unauthorised protest in February of last year. Photo: Felix Wong
A local man has been sentenced to 34 months behind bars over his role in an unauthorised protest in February of last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong kabaddi coach who assaulted police officer gets nearly three years for rioting

  • Noting the severity of the case, judge says consequences could have been ‘dire’ had the lone police officer not made it to safety
  • The assault took place during an unauthorised protest marking the six-month anniversary of a controversial police operation at Prince Edward MTR in August of 2019

