Figo Chan, convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre last Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: head of activist group tells court illegal rally came after authorities denied right to lawful assembly

  • Civil Human Rights Front convenor Figo Chan is on trial along with media tycoon Jimmy Lai and eight others for organising unauthorised National Day protest
  • After pleading guilty and ahead of sentencing, they seek to put distance between them and the violence that erupted during the procession

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:42pm, 24 May, 2021

