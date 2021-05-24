Figo Chan, convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre last Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: head of activist group tells court illegal rally came after authorities denied right to lawful assembly
- Civil Human Rights Front convenor Figo Chan is on trial along with media tycoon Jimmy Lai and eight others for organising unauthorised National Day protest
- After pleading guilty and ahead of sentencing, they seek to put distance between them and the violence that erupted during the procession
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Figo Chan, convenor of the Civil Human Rights Front, at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre last Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong