The death of Marco Leung, better known as ‘raincoat man’, has been ruled a suicide. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: inquest jury rules death of ‘raincoat man’ a result of misadventure
- Five-member jury returns unanimous verdict after four hours of closed-door deliberations at the Coroner’s Court
- Victim Marco Leung fell to his death from scaffolding outside the Pacific Place shopping mall in the early days of 2019’s anti-government protests
