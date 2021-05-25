The death of Marco Leung, better known as ‘raincoat man’, has been ruled a suicide. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The death of Marco Leung, better known as ‘raincoat man’, has been ruled a suicide. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The death of Marco Leung, better known as ‘raincoat man’, has been ruled a suicide. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: inquest jury rules death of ‘raincoat man’ a result of misadventure

  • Five-member jury returns unanimous verdict after four hours of closed-door deliberations at the Coroner’s Court
  • Victim Marco Leung fell to his death from scaffolding outside the Pacific Place shopping mall in the early days of 2019’s anti-government protests

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:27pm, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The death of Marco Leung, better known as ‘raincoat man’, has been ruled a suicide. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The death of Marco Leung, better known as ‘raincoat man’, has been ruled a suicide. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The death of Marco Leung, better known as ‘raincoat man’, has been ruled a suicide. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE