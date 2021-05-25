Superintendent Chan Hoi-kong, who has more than 218,000 followers on Chinese social media site Weibo, was arrested for conspiracy to defraud. Photo: Weibo
Senior Hong Kong police officer arrested on suspicion of committing mortgage fraud is social media star in mainland China
- Superintendent Chan Hoi-kong accused of providing false documents to two banks in attempt to obtain a mortgage
- The assistant commander of Sha Tin district has more than 218,000 followers on Weibo
Topic | Hong Kong police
