The suspect was taken back to his flat in Tat Chui House. Photo: Google Map The suspect was taken back to his flat in Tat Chui House. Photo: Google Map
The suspect was taken back to his flat in Tat Chui House. Photo: Google Map
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Manhunt for suspected drug trafficker who escaped from Hong Kong police after putting knife to his own throat

  • Suspect, 25, was arrested for drug trafficking after officers seized three grams of suspected crack cocaine from taxi he was in
  • Man asked to use toilet in his flat at around midnight but he suddenly pushed officer and ran to kitchen for knife

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:07pm, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The suspect was taken back to his flat in Tat Chui House. Photo: Google Map The suspect was taken back to his flat in Tat Chui House. Photo: Google Map
The suspect was taken back to his flat in Tat Chui House. Photo: Google Map
READ FULL ARTICLE