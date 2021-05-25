The suspect was taken back to his flat in Tat Chui House. Photo: Google Map
Manhunt for suspected drug trafficker who escaped from Hong Kong police after putting knife to his own throat
- Suspect, 25, was arrested for drug trafficking after officers seized three grams of suspected crack cocaine from taxi he was in
- Man asked to use toilet in his flat at around midnight but he suddenly pushed officer and ran to kitchen for knife
Topic | Hong Kong police
