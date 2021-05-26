Chief Inspector Chung Chi-keung (left) and Senior Inspector Tsang Hin-chiu display evidence seized during the arrests of 13 people suspected of defrauding a government fund. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest 13 on suspicion of trying to defraud government coronavirus relief fund
- The suspects are accused of using fake personal details and documents to file 42 applications to the fund for struggling businesses
- The government had approved 18 of the applications and disbursed HK$620,000 to the suspects
