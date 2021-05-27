Hung Tak-shing, of the Fire Services Department, said missing hiker Chan King-fai was found dead five days after being reported missing. Photo: RTHK
Missing Hong Kong hiker found dead on Pat Sin Leng slope
- Chan King-fai was first reported missing on Sunday night after leaving home that morning to hike in the northeast New Territories
- He was finally spotted lying in some bushes by a surveillance drone after days of fruitless searching
