The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong leader loses row with building officials over forcing inspection of ex-lawmaker’s illegal structures

  • Company backed by Leung Chun-ying sought to force officials to take action over illegal structures found at luxury home of ex-opposition lawmaker
  • But High Court rejects an application for judicial review, finding the company did not have sufficient interest in the case involving Claudia Mo

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:38pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
