Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in October 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in October 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: Jimmy Lai jailed for 14 months over role in 2019 illegal rally, while seven co-defendants receive up to 18 months

  • Eight defendants jailed for up to 18 months; another two – a June 4 vigil organiser Richard Tsoi and Democratic Party lawmaker Sin Chung-kai – were given suspended sentences
  • The fresh sentence adds to the legal woes of media tycoon Lai, who is already behind bars on a similar charge and faces others under the national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:31pm, 28 May, 2021

