Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in October 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protests: Jimmy Lai jailed for 14 months over role in 2019 illegal rally, while seven co-defendants receive up to 18 months
- Eight defendants jailed for up to 18 months; another two – a June 4 vigil organiser Richard Tsoi and Democratic Party lawmaker Sin Chung-kai – were given suspended sentences
- The fresh sentence adds to the legal woes of media tycoon Lai, who is already behind bars on a similar charge and faces others under the national security law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in October 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE