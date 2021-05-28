Several tents at a mobile coronavirus testing station burned down early on Friday, with arson suspected. Photo: Edmond So Several tents at a mobile coronavirus testing station burned down early on Friday, with arson suspected. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong: arson suspected in fire at mobile testing station; city confirms no new cases

  • Tents at Sha Tsui Road Playground in Tsuen Wan burned, with damaged medical packs scattered on ground
  • City marks second straight day with no new coronavirus infections

Christy Leung
Updated: 3:10pm, 28 May, 2021

