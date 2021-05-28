Hong Kong recorded 15,553 cases of deception in 2020, an 89 per cent increase over the figure for 2019, according to police. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 34 suspected fraudsters after 85 victims tricked out of HK$8.3 million
- One ploy involved cold-calling victims and tricking them into making a deposit to obtain a low-interest loan but the money then disappeared
- In another scheme, the victims committed to tempting investments and fake accounts were set up before the cash vanished
Topic | Scams and swindles
