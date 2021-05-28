Priscilla Wong will chair the Independent Police Complaints Council for the next two years. Photo: Handout Priscilla Wong will chair the Independent Police Complaints Council for the next two years. Photo: Handout
Prominent Hong Kong barrister Priscilla Wong, wife of pro-Beijing heavyweight Martin Liao, is new head of police watchdog

  • ‘She’s very independent and intelligent,’ says husband, convenor of pro-establishment bloc
  • IPCC’s new chair has string of public service appointments, succeeds Anthony Neoh

Chan Ho-him  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 11:04pm, 28 May, 2021

