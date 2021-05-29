Residents sit in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on June 4 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong organisers of Tiananmen Square vigil lose final bid to overturn police ban on June 4 event
- Appeal board points to city’s slow progress in vaccinating residents and possible threats to public order and safety
- Richard Tsoi of organiser Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China offers apology to residents, urges them to ‘be water’
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
Residents sit in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on June 4 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang