Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, seen here in February, says judges serve ‘without fear or favour, self-interest or deceit’. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s chief justice hits out over ‘repeated’ attacks on city’s judicial independence
- Andrew Cheung says ‘gratuitous’ questioning of judiciary’s independence damages rule of law
- Day before the speech, District Court judge received threatening phone calls after she sentenced prominent opposition figures
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, seen here in February, says judges serve ‘without fear or favour, self-interest or deceit’. Photo: Felix Wong