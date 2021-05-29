Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, seen here in February, says judges serve ‘without fear or favour, self-interest or deceit’. Photo: Felix Wong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, seen here in February, says judges serve ‘without fear or favour, self-interest or deceit’. Photo: Felix Wong
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, seen here in February, says judges serve ‘without fear or favour, self-interest or deceit’. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s chief justice hits out over ‘repeated’ attacks on city’s judicial independence

  • Andrew Cheung says ‘gratuitous’ questioning of judiciary’s independence damages rule of law
  • Day before the speech, District Court judge received threatening phone calls after she sentenced prominent opposition figures

Phila Siu
Updated: 8:59pm, 29 May, 2021

