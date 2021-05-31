An allegedly false accusation filed against Hong Kong police at their Wan Chai headquarters led to a criminal charge. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong lawyer accused of making false allegations against police released on bail
- Muhammad Kamran Chaudhry, 42, asked to postpone entering his plea so he could review the evidence against him and seek legal advice
- He has been charged with misleading a police officer by filing allegedly false accusations, though no further details have been released to the press
Topic | Hong Kong courts
An allegedly false accusation filed against Hong Kong police at their Wan Chai headquarters led to a criminal charge. Photo: Warton Li