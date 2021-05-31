Authorities respond to a collision between a school bus and minivan in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Facebook
11 Hong Kong schoolchildren injured in collision between bus, minivan in Cheung Sha Wan
- Dashcam footage shows the van losing control and making a wild U-turn into the opposite lane, where it was rammed by the oncoming school bus
- In addition to the 11 children, both drivers and another passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash
