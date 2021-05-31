Authorities respond to a collision between a school bus and minivan in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Facebook Authorities respond to a collision between a school bus and minivan in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Facebook
Authorities respond to a collision between a school bus and minivan in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

11 Hong Kong schoolchildren injured in collision between bus, minivan in Cheung Sha Wan

  • Dashcam footage shows the van losing control and making a wild U-turn into the opposite lane, where it was rammed by the oncoming school bus
  • In addition to the 11 children, both drivers and another passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash

Topic |   Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 6:15pm, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities respond to a collision between a school bus and minivan in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Facebook Authorities respond to a collision between a school bus and minivan in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Facebook
Authorities respond to a collision between a school bus and minivan in Cheung Sha Wan on Monday. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE