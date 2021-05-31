A judge is considering the question of whether animals have the right to sue after a local pet owner sought a judicial review pertaining to an abuse case last year. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge considers whether animals have right to sue after pet owner seeks judicial review of decision not to prosecute alleged abusers
- The pet owner seeking the review had adopted one of the 30 pets found at the base of a local housing block after having apparently been thrown from a height last year
- Prosecutors had declined to press charges in the case, citing a lack of evidence
Topic | Hong Kong courts
