Hong Kong judge considers whether animals have right to sue after pet owner seeks judicial review of decision not to prosecute alleged abusers

  • The pet owner seeking the review had adopted one of the 30 pets found at the base of a local housing block after having apparently been thrown from a height last year
  • Prosecutors had declined to press charges in the case, citing a lack of evidence

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 10:40pm, 31 May, 2021

