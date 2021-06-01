Former district councillor Gary Fan, seen here during his arrest, was among the opposition figures seeking bail on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
National security law: bail rejected once more for seven Hong Kong opposition figures ahead of subversion trial
- The politicians and activists who lost their bids for release on Tuesday are among the 47 arrested for their roles in last July’s unofficial primary election
- Prosecutors allege the group conspired to ‘paralyse’ the city government if they succeeded in gaining a Legislative Council majority
Former district councillor Gary Fan, seen here during his arrest, was among the opposition figures seeking bail on Tuesday. Photo: Handout