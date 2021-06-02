Residents light candles at the Kwun Tong waterfront during a candlelight vigil on June 4, 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Tiananmen vigil: Hong Kong police to put 3,000 anti-riot officers on standby, promising swift action against any unauthorised June 4 gatherings
- Members of Police Tactical Unit to conduct stop-and-search checks near Victoria Park where annual candlelight vigil is traditionally held
- Force to also have increased presence near June 4 museum where people can lay flowers in memory of those killed in Tiananmen Square in 1989
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Residents light candles at the Kwun Tong waterfront during a candlelight vigil on June 4, 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng