A senior police constable accused of mimicking the motions of a bicycle rider over the weekend has been suspended from driving duties. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police officer under investigation for careless driving after video of him mimicking cyclists goes viral
- The traffic officer, now suspended from driving duties, can be seen standing on his foot pegs and pretending to pedal as he passes a group on bicycles
- Aside from an internal discipline inquiry, he faces a potential fine or jail time if charged and convicted under the city’s traffic ordinance
Topic | Hong Kong police
