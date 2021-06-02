A senior police constable accused of mimicking the motions of a bicycle rider over the weekend has been suspended from driving duties. Photo: Facebook A senior police constable accused of mimicking the motions of a bicycle rider over the weekend has been suspended from driving duties. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police officer under investigation for careless driving after video of him mimicking cyclists goes viral

  • The traffic officer, now suspended from driving duties, can be seen standing on his foot pegs and pretending to pedal as he passes a group on bicycles
  • Aside from an internal discipline inquiry, he faces a potential fine or jail time if charged and convicted under the city’s traffic ordinance

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:00pm, 2 Jun, 2021

