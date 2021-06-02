Police have arrested three men on suspicion of drugs and immigration offences. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police bust largest indoor cannabis farm in a decade, seizing drugs worth HK$45 million and arresting three men
- Two suspects from mainland China said to be in the city illegally were among those arrested at the 5,000 sq ft New Territories farm
- The cannabis-growing site is the biggest uncovered in the city for 10 years
Topic | Crime
