Police have arrested three men on suspicion of drugs and immigration offences. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police bust largest indoor cannabis farm in a decade, seizing drugs worth HK$45 million and arresting three men

  • Two suspects from mainland China said to be in the city illegally were among those arrested at the 5,000 sq ft New Territories farm
  • The cannabis-growing site is the biggest uncovered in the city for 10 years

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:13pm, 2 Jun, 2021

