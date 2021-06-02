Zhang Mingfang, of those who has been charged in connection with the case, appeared at Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Handout Zhang Mingfang, of those who has been charged in connection with the case, appeared at Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Four charged over sex offences in case linked to unlicensed Hong Kong massage parlour where senior police officer was found

  • Man and three women accused of running Viet Spa in Wan Chai appeared in Eastern Court on Wednesday
  • Senior Assistant Commissioner and Director of National Security Frederick Choi was caught up in a raid at the premises in March

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:14pm, 2 Jun, 2021

