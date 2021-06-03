Victoria Park’s football pitches will be off limits on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police to put Victoria Park on lockdown, deploy 7,000 officers across city amid calls to attend banned Tiananmen vigil
- About 3,000 officers will be stationed on Hong Kong Island, including near the park site in Causeway Bay and Beijing’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun
- Others will be in Mong Kok, where the June 4 museum originally intended to observe the anniversary before it was forced to close amid a licensing probe
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Victoria Park’s football pitches will be off limits on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng