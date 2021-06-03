Victoria Park’s football pitches will be off limits on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Victoria Park’s football pitches will be off limits on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Victoria Park’s football pitches will be off limits on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police to put Victoria Park on lockdown, deploy 7,000 officers across city amid calls to attend banned Tiananmen vigil

  • About 3,000 officers will be stationed on Hong Kong Island, including near the park site in Causeway Bay and Beijing’s liaison office in Sai Ying Pun
  • Others will be in Mong Kok, where the June 4 museum originally intended to observe the anniversary before it was forced to close amid a licensing probe

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:12pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Victoria Park’s football pitches will be off limits on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Victoria Park’s football pitches will be off limits on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Victoria Park’s football pitches will be off limits on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE