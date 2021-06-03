Police said elements of the website could be in contravention of Hong Kong’s national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security law used to briefly shut down website run by opposition activists overseas
- Ex-lawmaker Nathan Law led group of eight Hongkongers running the 2021 Hong Kong Charter project
- Web hosting company Wix apologises for removing site ‘by mistake’ after police asked for it to be closed
