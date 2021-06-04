Baroness Brenda Hale says she will not continue as a Hong Kong non-permanent judge when her first term ends in July. Photo: Handout Baroness Brenda Hale says she will not continue as a Hong Kong non-permanent judge when her first term ends in July. Photo: Handout
National security law: Britain’s former top judge to quit Hong Kong’s highest court citing concerns over the Beijing-imposed legislation

  • Baroness Brenda Hale, president of the British Supreme Court until last year, says she will not serve a second term on Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal
  • ‘The jury is out on how they will be able to operate the new national security law’, Hale says

Chris Lau
Updated: 12:16pm, 4 Jun, 2021

