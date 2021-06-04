Twenty-four people were injured on Friday after a school bus collided with a car and a van in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong Twenty-four people were injured on Friday after a school bus collided with a car and a van in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Twenty-four people were injured on Friday after a school bus collided with a car and a van in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong school bus crash leaves 22 children injured, police to arrest coach driver over dangerous driving

  • Driver suffered fractured pelvis in Sha Tin crash, while children and nanny only had minor injuries
  • Police believe driver missed a road sign before hitting a car and a van

Topic |   Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 6:05pm, 4 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Twenty-four people were injured on Friday after a school bus collided with a car and a van in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong Twenty-four people were injured on Friday after a school bus collided with a car and a van in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
Twenty-four people were injured on Friday after a school bus collided with a car and a van in Sha Tin. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE