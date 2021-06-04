Hong Kong customs arrested a man believed to be responsible for HK$16 million in cocaine and heroin, with some of the drugs infused in candles. Handout photo. Hong Kong customs arrested a man believed to be responsible for HK$16 million in cocaine and heroin, with some of the drugs infused in candles. Handout photo.
Hong Kong customs arrested a man believed to be responsible for HK$16 million in cocaine and heroin, with some of the drugs infused in candles. Handout photo.
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs arrests man over HK$16 million drug haul, including cocaine infused in candles

  • Man, 20, arrested after he received parcel that had arrived from Brazil
  • The mixing of drugs with wax is rare, customs source says

Christy Leung
Updated: 8:23pm, 4 Jun, 2021

