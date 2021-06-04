Customs discovered diamonds worth HK$25 million when a truck was stopped for inspection at Sha Tau Kok Control Point. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong customs seize more than 1,300 diamonds worth HK$25 million in biggest haul of its kind
- The Shenzhen-bound truck was found to also be carrying HK$19 million worth of gold bars
- Customs officers arrested the 47-year-old male driver on suspicion of exporting unmanifested cargo
Topic | Crime
Customs discovered diamonds worth HK$25 million when a truck was stopped for inspection at Sha Tau Kok Control Point. Photo: Nora Tam