Customs officials display bottles of high-end French wine seized in an anti-smuggling operation on Lantau Island. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes French wine, Cuban cigars in crackdown on suspected smuggling operation
- The haul, which also included bird’s nest and electronics, was valued at HK$10 million
- The value of contraband seized in seaborne smuggling cases has almost doubled in the first five months of 2021
