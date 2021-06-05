Approach Beach, in Ting Kau, where an elderly man drowned on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Elderly man drowns at Hong Kong beach where lifeguard services had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic
- Lifeguard services are only provided at 16 of a total of 41 beaches between the hours of 9am and 6pm during the Covid-19 pandemic
- The victim appeared to have been exhausted by strong currents, and disappeared after being washed into the shark prevention nets at Approach Beach
