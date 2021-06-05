Approach Beach, in Ting Kau, where an elderly man drowned on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout Approach Beach, in Ting Kau, where an elderly man drowned on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Approach Beach, in Ting Kau, where an elderly man drowned on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Elderly man drowns at Hong Kong beach where lifeguard services had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic

  • Lifeguard services are only provided at 16 of a total of 41 beaches between the hours of 9am and 6pm during the Covid-19 pandemic
  • The victim appeared to have been exhausted by strong currents, and disappeared after being washed into the shark prevention nets at Approach Beach

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 7:58pm, 5 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Approach Beach, in Ting Kau, where an elderly man drowned on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout Approach Beach, in Ting Kau, where an elderly man drowned on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
Approach Beach, in Ting Kau, where an elderly man drowned on Saturday morning. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE