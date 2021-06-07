A man was found hanging in a flat in Lok Wah South Estate, Ngau Tau Kok. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong man fighting for his life after alleged hammer attack on former mother-in-law, suicide attempt
- Man, 41, arrested on suspicion of attacking his ex-wife’s mother in the Kowloon flat where he used to live
- He is fighting for his life after police found him hanging in the kitchen; 59-year-old hammer attack victim is being treated for her head injuries
Topic | Crime
