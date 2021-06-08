Customs officers seized some 42kg of cannabis buds and resin in a series of raids on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Customs officers seized some 42kg of cannabis buds and resin in a series of raids on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Customs officers seized some 42kg of cannabis buds and resin in a series of raids on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs officers seize HK$8.7 million worth of cannabis, arrest three, including suspected triad member

  • Authorities are investigating whether the 42kg of cannabis buds and resin are linked to a marijuana farm shut down last week
  • One of the locations hit in the most recent raids, a flat in Ma On Shan, is believed to have served as the main drug storage centre for a local syndicate

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:56pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officers seized some 42kg of cannabis buds and resin in a series of raids on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Customs officers seized some 42kg of cannabis buds and resin in a series of raids on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Customs officers seized some 42kg of cannabis buds and resin in a series of raids on Monday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE