Hong Kong customs officers seize 3.3 tonnes of protected guitarfish fins worth HK$4.6 million

  • The massive haul was hidden inside a shipping container that arrived last week from Africa
  • The fins were worth about HK$1,400 per kilogram at local markets, a source said, more than double the value of previously seized shark fins

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:52pm, 8 Jun, 2021

