Dried fins from protected guitarfish are displayed by Hong Kong’s customs department after they were found hidden in a container at the port. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officers seize 3.3 tonnes of protected guitarfish fins worth HK$4.6 million
- The massive haul was hidden inside a shipping container that arrived last week from Africa
- The fins were worth about HK$1,400 per kilogram at local markets, a source said, more than double the value of previously seized shark fins
Topic | Crime
