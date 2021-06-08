Two men have pleaded guilty to rioting in relation to a November 18, 2019 protest seeking to break police’s siege of Polytechnic University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: two men who took part in demonstration aimed at breaking PolyU siege plead guilty to rioting
- The two defendants, a construction worker and a clerk, admit to taking part in clashes with police on a major thoroughfare near the university
- The demonstration was an effort to give fellow anti-government protesters who were trapped on campus a window to escape
