New World First Bus driver Cheung Ho-yin speaks to reporters after being sentenced to community service at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: bus driver who swerved at police with middle finger raised gets 100 hours of community service
- Principal Magistrate Ada Yim says the community service order is appropriate, given the driver expressed remorse for his actions
- The incident took place as protesters took to the streets last year to voice their opposition to the national security law and the postponement of Legislative Council elections
