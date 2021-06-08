Exterior view of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong Exterior view of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Exterior view of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: school clerk, student remanded over conspiring to create leaflets advocating independence

  • Chloe Cho, 45, and Wong Chun-wai, 17, were charged under Crimes Ordinance; magistrate presiding over case has adjourned hearing by eight weeks
  • Court did not hear how the two, who are from different campuses, were related or came to know each other

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:13pm, 8 Jun, 2021

