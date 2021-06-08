The Communications Authority has responded to the judicial challenge to the warning it gave public broadcaster RTHK. Photo: K.Y. Cheng The Communications Authority has responded to the judicial challenge to the warning it gave public broadcaster RTHK. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
The Communications Authority has responded to the judicial challenge to the warning it gave public broadcaster RTHK. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong TV watchdog defends warning given to public broadcaster RTHK, and calls judicial challenge ‘overdramatised’

  • Lawyer says ruling was not a case of suppression of free speech, and decision was ‘entirely reasonable’
  • Communications Authority responds in case concerning episode of satirical show Headliner

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:03pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Communications Authority has responded to the judicial challenge to the warning it gave public broadcaster RTHK. Photo: K.Y. Cheng The Communications Authority has responded to the judicial challenge to the warning it gave public broadcaster RTHK. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
The Communications Authority has responded to the judicial challenge to the warning it gave public broadcaster RTHK. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE