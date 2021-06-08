The Communications Authority has responded to the judicial challenge to the warning it gave public broadcaster RTHK. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong TV watchdog defends warning given to public broadcaster RTHK, and calls judicial challenge ‘overdramatised’
- Lawyer says ruling was not a case of suppression of free speech, and decision was ‘entirely reasonable’
- Communications Authority responds in case concerning episode of satirical show Headliner
Topic | Hong Kong courts
