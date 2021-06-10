The items are believed to be subject to taxes of up to 100 per cent and above on the mainland. Photo: Nora Tam
HK$120 million haul by Hong Kong customs, mainland Chinese authorities biggest smuggling bust in more than a decade
- Shekou-bound consignment would have had its value doubled to HK$240 million if sold in mainland China
- Most expensive items among the seized goods were 2.3 tonnes of food products with street value of HK$71 million
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
