The items are believed to be subject to taxes of up to 100 per cent and above on the mainland. Photo: Nora Tam The items are believed to be subject to taxes of up to 100 per cent and above on the mainland. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

HK$120 million haul by Hong Kong customs, mainland Chinese authorities biggest smuggling bust in more than a decade

  • Shekou-bound consignment would have had its value doubled to HK$240 million if sold in mainland China
  • Most expensive items among the seized goods were 2.3 tonnes of food products with street value of HK$71 million

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:45am, 10 Jun, 2021

