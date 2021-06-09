Edgar Ng Hon-lam and Henry Li Yik-ho married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man’s legal fight over late husband’s funeral faces fresh challenge
- Henry Li Yik-ho was granted leave in March to apply for judicial review, after he was denied the right to identify the body of his spouse
- But on Wednesday, the Department of Justice made a rare application for the High Court to overturn the permission granted
Topic | Hong Kong courts
