Hong Kong man’s legal fight over late husband’s funeral faces fresh challenge

  • Henry Li Yik-ho was granted leave in March to apply for judicial review, after he was denied the right to identify the body of his spouse
  • But on Wednesday, the Department of Justice made a rare application for the High Court to overturn the permission granted

Jasmine Siu

Updated: 6:57pm, 9 Jun, 2021

Edgar Ng Hon-lam and Henry Li Yik-ho married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout
