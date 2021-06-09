The flags of mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock The flags of mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong property manager ordered to do 240 hours of community service for trashing national, regional flags in drunken state

  • Wong Cheuk-kit, 38, was found tearing down the flags in Yuen Long in the small hours of October 3 last year
  • Magistrate Kelly Shui spares him a jail term after hearing mitigation that he was acting under the influence of alcohol and had a low chance of reoffending

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:16pm, 9 Jun, 2021

