Hong Kong property manager ordered to do 240 hours of community service for trashing national, regional flags in drunken state
- Wong Cheuk-kit, 38, was found tearing down the flags in Yuen Long in the small hours of October 3 last year
- Magistrate Kelly Shui spares him a jail term after hearing mitigation that he was acting under the influence of alcohol and had a low chance of reoffending
The flags of mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock