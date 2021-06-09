The 13-year-old schoolboy suffered minor injuries in the incident. Photo: Facebook
Police arrest four students over viral video clip showing Hong Kong schoolboy being slapped, kicked and forced to kneel on floor
- Preliminary investigation shows the victim was assaulted for allegedly trying to date a female student
- Those arrested include three girls and a boy from the school studying in Form Two and Form One
