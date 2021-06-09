There are about 100 senior counsel in Hong Kong among some 1,500 practising barristers. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong justice minister lobbies for her solicitors to qualify for senior counsel rank, amid concerns over extending the appointments to non-barristers
- Teresa Cheng says she wants to instil fairness in a system that deprives department colleagues of recognition, but concerns are raised about the wider potential for the legal profession
- Only barristers are currently eligible for appointment as senior counsel in recognition of their ability and standing in the profession
Topic | Hong Kong courts
There are about 100 senior counsel in Hong Kong among some 1,500 practising barristers. Photo: Nora Tam