The sex offence was alleged to have been committed in the Independent Schools Foundation Academy, one of the most expensive schools in the city. Photo: Google
Hong Kong boy arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing fellow Independent Schools Foundation Academy pupil in campus toilet
- The suspect was said to have dragged the girl to the toilet where he abused her, police source says
- Boy from ISF Academy – one of the city’s most expensive private schools – detained on suspicion of indecent conduct towards a child under-16
