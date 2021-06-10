The sex offence was alleged to have been committed in the Independent Schools Foundation Academy, one of the most expensive schools in the city. Photo: Google The sex offence was alleged to have been committed in the Independent Schools Foundation Academy, one of the most expensive schools in the city. Photo: Google
The sex offence was alleged to have been committed in the Independent Schools Foundation Academy, one of the most expensive schools in the city. Photo: Google
Hong Kong boy arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing fellow Independent Schools Foundation Academy pupil in campus toilet

  • The suspect was said to have dragged the girl to the toilet where he abused her, police source says
  • Boy from ISF Academy – one of the city’s most expensive private schools – detained on suspicion of indecent conduct towards a child under-16

Danny Mok
Updated: 1:03am, 10 Jun, 2021

