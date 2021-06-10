Hong Kong police raid the offices of the Apple Daily newspaper after arresting its founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying on suspicion of foreign collusion. Photo: Now TV
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai cannot challenge legality of search warrant used in Apple Daily raid, court rules
- High Court also refuses Lai and his companies their applications for an injunction against commissioner of police
- Nine plaintiffs launched private action to recover materials seized during investigations into allegations of fraud and national security law violations
Hong Kong police raid the offices of the Apple Daily newspaper after arresting its founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying on suspicion of foreign collusion. Photo: Now TV