Hong Kong police arrest Wong Yat-chin on Friday. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong protests: police arrest student leader over promotion of unauthorised gatherings for June 12 anniversary
- Wong Yat-chin, convenor of Student Politicism, was detained on Friday on suspicion of advertising or publicising a prohibited public assembly
- His arrest relates to online calls for people to gather on June 12 to mark two years since police and protesters clashed outside the Legislative Council at the start of the unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
