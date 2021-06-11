Ramanjit Singh is already facing extradition on 18 charges. Photo: Handout Ramanjit Singh is already facing extradition on 18 charges. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong resident Ramanjit Singh ramps up fight against possible extradition to India over alleged jailbreak

  • Defendant also known as ‘Romi’ has put scope of a bilateral treaty covering extraditable offences under court scrutiny
  • He is wanted in his native country for allegedly helping six others escape from a maximum-security prison five years ago

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:10pm, 11 Jun, 2021

