Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man who collected spent tear gas rounds convicted of possessing ammunition without a licence

  • Magistrate Edward Wong rejects the defence’s assertion that their client had kept the spent rounds simply to use them as decoration
  • The defendant was found by a psychiatrist to be a compulsive hoarder, and had previously stockpiled everything from film tickets to copies of the government’s budget

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:25pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Defendant Chow Man was found guilty of possessing ammunition without a licence over his collection of spent munitions fired by police in 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
