Bruises and scratches on the back of Filipino domestic helper Eden. Photo: Handout Bruises and scratches on the back of Filipino domestic helper Eden. Photo: Handout
Slapped, kicked, scratched, no days off: domestic helper group in Hong Kong reveals alleged abuse Filipino woman suffered in 14 months amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • Asian Migrants Coordinating Body says abuse of helpers in city has worsened throughout pandemic, calls on government to relook policies
  • In case cited, 36-year-old victim was said to have been slapped, kicked and scratched by her employer

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Fiona Sun
Updated: 7:09pm, 11 Jun, 2021

