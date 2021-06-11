Bruises and scratches on the back of Filipino domestic helper Eden. Photo: Handout
Slapped, kicked, scratched, no days off: domestic helper group in Hong Kong reveals alleged abuse Filipino woman suffered in 14 months amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Asian Migrants Coordinating Body says abuse of helpers in city has worsened throughout pandemic, calls on government to relook policies
- In case cited, 36-year-old victim was said to have been slapped, kicked and scratched by her employer
