The West Kowloon rail terminus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong The West Kowloon rail terminus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
The West Kowloon rail terminus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Application of mainland Chinese law to part of Hong Kong’s high-speed rail terminus is constitutional: Court of Appeal

  • Judicial review raises debate on whether decisions made by China’s top legislative body were binding on Hong Kong even without a formal interpretation of the Basic Law
  • High Court Chief Judge Mr Justice Jeremy Poon says city courts must ‘give due regard’ to NPCSC decisions and seek a consistent interpretation of the Basic Law in constitutional challenges

Topic |   Hong Kong high-speed rail
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:28pm, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The West Kowloon rail terminus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong The West Kowloon rail terminus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
The West Kowloon rail terminus in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE